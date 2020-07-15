Advertisement

Kroger to require all customers to wear masks

Kroger grocery stores announced they will require all customers to wear masks inside stores starting July 22.
Kroger requires masks / Source: (Kroger)
Kroger requires masks / Source: (Kroger)(Kroger)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kroger grocery stores announced they will require all customers to wear masks inside stores starting July 22.

Officials with the company released the following statement about the decision:

“With the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country—as America’s grocer—we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Kroger’s most urgent priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been to provide a safe environment for our associates and customers while meeting our societal obligation to provide open stores, e-commerce solutions and an efficiently operating supply chain so that our communities have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials.

As an employer, grocery provider and community partner, we have a responsibility to help keep our associates, customers and communities safe. According to the CDC, wearing a facial covering, combined with social distancing and frequent handwashing, has been scientifically proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask when shopping in our stores, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country.

We respect and acknowledge that some customers, due to medical reasons, may not be able to wear a mask (small children are exempt). We encourage those customers to consider an alternative option like a face shield or facial covering. If they’re unable to wear a mask or an alternative design, we request that they use our e-commerce services like pickup or delivery. To support all households during the COVID-19 pandemic, our grocery pickup service remains free (generally a $4.95 fee).

We thank our associates and customers for partnering with us to slow down the spread of COVID-19.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot days continue, humidity and rain chances increasing

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We're well into the 90s the next several days, but your lawn and flowers may have better luck with rain this weekend

News

Putnam Co. deputy arrested on DUI charges

Updated: 14 minutes ago
A Putnam County deputy was arrested on DUI charges.

News

Nashville man accused of trying to rape motel employee

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Nashville police arrested a man accused of trying to rape a housekeeper at an area motel.

News

Knox County Schools unveil plan to return to school

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Knox County Schools has released its plan to return to school for the 2020-2021 school year.

Latest News

News

Anderson Co. Schools says ‘COVID-19 waiver’ circulating on social media is fake

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Anderson County Schools is clarifying its reopening plans after an old waiver is cirrculating around on social media.

News

Two at McMinnville healthcare facility die after testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two patients at a McMinnville healthcare facility have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

News

Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs releases statement on KCS reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a statement Wednesday on the decision of Knox Co. Schools reopening.

Breaking News

TBI identifies passenger hospitalized after officer-involved shooting on I-40

Updated: 1 hours ago
Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were on scene in Knoxville Tuesday night following an officer-involved shooting.

News

Alcoa City Schools staggering student re-entry for two weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
Alcoa City Schools announced its re-entry plan amid the pandemic, part of which includes staggering student re-entry for the first two weeks of school.

News

Roane County Health Department announces faster COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Roane County Health Department announced Wednesday it will have faster COVID-19 testing results.