Advertisement

KSP: Man wanted for rape, kidnapping arrested in Pigeon Forge

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police said 44-year-old Harlan Eddie McIntosh was arrested Tuesday night in Tennessee.

Police say McIntosh was wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Menifee County and for robbery, kidnapping and first-degree rape in Powell County.

KSP say Pigeon Forge police found and arrested McIntosh.

He is awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Apple users submit claims over slow iPhones

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By David Sikes
The company says it did so to protect phones with older batteries.

News

Tennessee lakes, river see 3 accidents during weekend

Updated: 52 minutes ago
All three incidents took place Saturday on lakes and rivers in Middle Tennessee.

Forecast

Hot days continue, humidity and rain chances increasing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have another day in the 90s, which will be the third in a row officially making it a heat wave. As the humidity starts increasing again, so do rain and storm chances.

News

Amber Alert issued for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
An Amber Alert was issued overnight Wednesday.

News

Sugarbakers Supplies owner Larry Clark has passed away

Updated: 6 hours ago
larry clark owner of sugarbakers supplies dies

Latest News

Breaking News

I-40 reopens in Knoxville following deadly officer-involved shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were on scene in Knoxville Tuesday night following an officer-involved shooting.

News

Tennessee mothers connect in a special way inspired by girl’s death

Updated: 8 hours ago
When a Tennessee mother went to pick up her daughter’s birthday cake, she was surprised to learn a random person already paid for it.

News

What’s getting cheaper, more expensive at the grocery store?

Updated: 9 hours ago
Food prices have spiked during the pandemic as people have tried to remain home amid the pandemic.

News

Johnnie Walker whisky to be sold in paper bottles

Updated: 9 hours ago
Starting in 2021, Johnnie Walker whiskey will be sold in paper-based bottle made from sustainably sourced wood.

News

Kentucky US attorney moves to shut down websites scamming people with fake COVID-19 vaccines

Updated: 9 hours ago
The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky filed a lawsuit to shut down a website that was trying to scam people into pre-registering for a non-existent COVID-19 vaccine.

News

Ole Smoky Distillery announces ready-to-drink canned moonshine cocktails

Updated: 9 hours ago
Ole Smoky Distillery announced Tuesday it is introducing its newest line of products, ready-to-drink cocktails featuring Ole Smoky’s famous moonshine.