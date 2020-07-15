KSP: Man wanted for rape, kidnapping arrested in Pigeon Forge

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police said 44-year-old Harlan Eddie McIntosh was arrested Tuesday night in Tennessee.

Police say McIntosh was wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Menifee County and for robbery, kidnapping and first-degree rape in Powell County.

KSP say Pigeon Forge police found and arrested McIntosh.

He is awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.