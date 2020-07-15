Advertisement

Mich. man wins $2M lottery after clerk gives him wrong ticket

The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Michigan Lottery said.
The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Michigan Lottery said.(Source: Michigan Lottery Connect)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) - A man in suburban Detroit was given the wrong lottery ticket. But there was no mistake about the result: a $2 million winner.

The Michigan Lottery said the man stopped at a gas station in Eastpointe, Michigan, to put air in a tire. He needed change for the air machine and also asked for a $10 Lucky 7′s scratch-off ticket.

"The clerk handed me the $20 ticket by mistake. He offered to exchange it for me but something told me to keep it. I am sure glad I did!" the man said in a statement released Tuesday by the Lottery.

The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Lottery said.

The man plans to buy a new home then save the remainder of his winnings.

Each $20 ticket for the Lucky 7′s game, which launched in December 2019, offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Sugarbakers Supplies owner Larry Clark has passed away

Updated: 51 minutes ago
larry clark owner of sugarbakers supplies dies

Forecast

Hottest temperatures of the season so far expected this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures are inching closer to record highs by Wednesday. As the humidity returns late week, so do rain and storm chances.

Breaking News

THP: Pursuit on I-40E turns into officer-involved shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were on scene in Knoxville Tuesday night following an officer-involved shooting.

News

Tennessee mothers connect in a special way inspired by girl’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
When a Tennessee mother went to pick up her daughter’s birthday cake, she was surprised to learn a random person already paid for it.

Latest News

National Politics

Tuberville beats Sessions, wins Alabama Senate GOP primary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER
President Donald Trump made a last-minute attempt to end the comeback hopes of his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions ahead of Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff, promising that former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville would have a direct line to the Oval Office if elected senator.

News

What’s getting cheaper, more expensive at the grocery store?

Updated: 3 hours ago
Food prices have spiked during the pandemic as people have tried to remain home amid the pandemic.

News

Johnnie Walker whisky to be sold in paper bottles

Updated: 3 hours ago
Starting in 2021, Johnnie Walker whiskey will be sold in paper-based bottle made from sustainably sourced wood.

News

Kentucky US attorney moves to shut down websites scamming people with fake COVID-19 vaccines

Updated: 3 hours ago
The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky filed a lawsuit to shut down a website that was trying to scam people into pre-registering for a non-existent COVID-19 vaccine.

News

Ole Smoky Distillery announces ready-to-drink canned moonshine cocktails

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ole Smoky Distillery announced Tuesday it is introducing its newest line of products, ready-to-drink cocktails featuring Ole Smoky’s famous moonshine.

News

Shaq helps after woman’s tire blows out on Florida interstate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Imagine you're driving around in Florida and your tire blows out on I-75, and, next thing you know, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal comes to your rescue.