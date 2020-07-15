Multiple UT athletes reportedly test positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple athletes at the University of Tennessee have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Volsquest.com.

According to Volquest, multiple student-athletes were tested last week when they returned from the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Students who returned to campus for the first time since it closed in March were also tested.

UT voluntarily tested athletes after the holiday weekend. Many SEC schools made the decision not to test after the holiday and only test athletes when they present symptoms.

The test results reportedly showed multiple athletes were positive for COVID-19.

UT conducted its first round of testing athletes in June when players returned to campus. At that time, no football players tested positive and only one staff member tested positive.

Two members of the Tennessee basketball team tested positive when they returned to campus in June.

UT has not released a statement regarding the positive test results.

