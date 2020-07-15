Murder charges dismissed against man previously accused in Knoxville double homicide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Judge Patricia Long dismissed murder charges against a man accused in a Knoxville homicide.

Two first degree murder charges were dismissed against Lamar Mallet, 30, on June 8.

In April, KPD identified Lamar Mallet, 30, as a suspect in the shooting deaths of 60-year-old Randolph Ingram and 38-year-old Ashley Marie Hurt. Mallett was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Ingram.

Mallet was booked into the Knox County Detention Center and held on a $500,000 bond.

Police were called to a shooting in the 2800 block of E. 5th Ave just after midnight on April 28. At the scene they found Ingram lying in the street.

KPD said Hurt was found inside a home on 5th Ave.

According to police reports, Mallett entered Ingram's home just after midnight. While in the house, police said Mallett shot Ingram several times with a handgun. As Ingram ran from his home, Mallett reportedly chased him onto 5th Ave. and shot Ingram in the back.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene

