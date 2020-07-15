Advertisement

Murder charges dismissed against man previously accused in Knoxville double homicide

Two first degree murder charges were dismissed against Lamar Mallet, 30, on June 8.
Lamar Mallett, 30, /
Lamar Mallett, 30, /(KPD)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Judge Patricia Long dismissed murder charges against a man accused in a Knoxville homicide.

Two first degree murder charges were dismissed against Lamar Mallet, 30, on June 8.

In April, KPD identified Lamar Mallet, 30, as a suspect in the shooting deaths of 60-year-old Randolph Ingram and 38-year-old Ashley Marie Hurt. Mallett was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Ingram.

Mallet was booked into the Knox County Detention Center and held on a $500,000 bond.

Police were called to a shooting in the 2800 block of E. 5th Ave just after midnight on April 28. At the scene they found Ingram lying in the street.

KPD said Hurt was found inside a home on 5th Ave.

According to police reports, Mallett entered Ingram's home just after midnight. While in the house, police said Mallett shot Ingram several times with a handgun. As Ingram ran from his home, Mallett reportedly chased him onto 5th Ave. and shot Ingram in the back.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 69k, more than 39k recoveries in Tennessee

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

TWRA officers rescue ducklings from storm drain

Updated: 52 minutes ago
TWRA took to Twitter to show the mallard ducklings being rescued from a storm drain.

Forecast

Hot days continue, humidity and rain chances increasing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We're well into the 90s the next several days, but your lawn and flowers may have better luck with rain this weekend

News

AR-15 rifle stolen from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, reward offered for recovery

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Stag Arms rifle and other equipment totaling $2,000 were reportedly stolen from the deputies vehicle.

Latest News

News

Knox County hits three red lights in COVID-19 plan as deaths, cases continue to rise

Updated: 1 hours ago
New data released by the Knox County Health Department shows progress in the reopening plan has hit three red lights and one yellow light.

News

UT students prepare for fall semester with additional safety precautions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
The University of Tennessee is handing out 100,000 masks to students and employees when they return to campus and takng additional measures to protect students.

News

Knoxville hospitals address capacity and supplies concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to healthcare officials, the number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators frequently fluctuates.

News

Vanderbilt Medical Center seeking 1K volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials said the late-stage study of the experimental vaccine will need 1,000 volunteers ages 18 and older.

News

Who is running for Tennessee’s open senate seat?

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tennessee’s United States Senate election is approaching. Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, August 6.

News

Oak Ridge property taxes to be billed in September due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Property taxes are typically billed in July and due at the end of August, but the timeline has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.