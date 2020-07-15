Advertisement

Nashville man accused of trying to rape motel employee

Nashville police arrested a man accused of trying to rape a housekeeper at a Middle Tennessee motel.
Suspect in attempted rape
Suspect in attempted rape(WTV/Metro police)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Nashville police arrested a man accused of trying to rape a housekeeper at a Middle Tennessee motel.

Nashville CBS affiliate said 34-year-old Charles Craig was charged with attempted aggravated rape in connection to the incident which reportedly occurred on June 13.

Investigators said the victim was making a bed at an Extended Stay on Elm Hill Pike when the suspect went into the room and pushed her down on the bed.

According to the police report, Craig allegedly told her “be quiet, I’m going to rape you.” The victim fought Craig off but suffered minor injuries to her head, back and arms.

Police said a witness took cell phone photos of Craig, who fled in a vehicle with two people.

WTVF reported that Craig, who had been jailed in Stewart County on unrelated charges, was related to Nashville Tuesday and held on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot days continue, humidity and rain chances increasing

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We're well into the 90s the next several days, but your lawn and flowers may have better luck with rain this weekend

News

Kroger to require all customers to wear masks

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Kroger grocery stores announced they will require all customers to wear masks inside stores starting July 22.

News

Putnam Co. deputy arrested on DUI charges

Updated: 13 minutes ago
A Putnam County deputy was arrested on DUI charges.

News

Knox County Schools unveil plan to return to school

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Knox County Schools has released its plan to return to school for the 2020-2021 school year.

Latest News

News

Anderson Co. Schools says ‘COVID-19 waiver’ circulating on social media is fake

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Anderson County Schools is clarifying its reopening plans after an old waiver is cirrculating around on social media.

News

Two at McMinnville healthcare facility die after testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two patients at a McMinnville healthcare facility have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

News

Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs releases statement on KCS reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a statement Wednesday on the decision of Knox Co. Schools reopening.

Breaking News

TBI identifies passenger hospitalized after officer-involved shooting on I-40

Updated: 1 hours ago
Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were on scene in Knoxville Tuesday night following an officer-involved shooting.

News

Alcoa City Schools staggering student re-entry for two weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
Alcoa City Schools announced its re-entry plan amid the pandemic, part of which includes staggering student re-entry for the first two weeks of school.

News

Roane County Health Department announces faster COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Roane County Health Department announced Wednesday it will have faster COVID-19 testing results.