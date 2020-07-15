Nashville man accused of trying to rape motel employee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Nashville police arrested a man accused of trying to rape a housekeeper at a Middle Tennessee motel.

Nashville CBS affiliate said 34-year-old Charles Craig was charged with attempted aggravated rape in connection to the incident which reportedly occurred on June 13.

Investigators said the victim was making a bed at an Extended Stay on Elm Hill Pike when the suspect went into the room and pushed her down on the bed.

According to the police report, Craig allegedly told her “be quiet, I’m going to rape you.” The victim fought Craig off but suffered minor injuries to her head, back and arms.

Police said a witness took cell phone photos of Craig, who fled in a vehicle with two people.

WTVF reported that Craig, who had been jailed in Stewart County on unrelated charges, was related to Nashville Tuesday and held on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.