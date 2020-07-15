Advertisement

New York Gov. announces $2,000 fine if Tennessee travelers don’t give contact information

Tennessee is considered a hot spot for COVID-19.
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, planes taxi on runways at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. According to an Associated Press analysis, airplanes spent a record 23 minutes and 32 seconds, on average, taxiing between gates and runways during the first nine months of 2015. That&amp;rsquo;s the highest since the Bureau of Transportation Statistics started tracking taxi times in 1995 and a 50-second increase over last year&amp;rsquo;s average.
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, planes taxi on runways at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. According to an Associated Press analysis, airplanes spent a record 23 minutes and 32 seconds, on average, taxiing between gates and runways during the first nine months of 2015. That&amp;rsquo;s the highest since the Bureau of Transportation Statistics started tracking taxi times in 1995 and a 50-second increase over last year&amp;rsquo;s average. (WTVG)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced visitors flying to New York from certain states, including Tennessee will now have to fill out a form and provide their contact information.

The form is in an attempt to identify passengers from hot spots across the country so the state can enforce its quarantine advisory.

Visitors traveling by car, bus or train are required to fill the form out online.

Visitors who don’t fill out the form could be fined $2,000 and forced to quarantine.

Since late June, travelers from hot spots have been ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in New York. Hot spots are defined as states with higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate when averaged over the past seven days.

Gov. Cuomo said some travelers from these states are still not self-quarantining, leading to new COVID-19 clusters in his state.

“We can’t be in a situation where we have people coming from other states in the country bringing in the virus again,” Cuomo said.

The governor said enforcement teams at airports will meet arriving flights at the gate to check the forms are completed.

States currently considered hot spots under the order include:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin

