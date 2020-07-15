New York Gov. announces $2,000 fine if Tennessee travelers don’t give contact information

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced visitors flying to New York from certain states, including Tennessee will now have to fill out a form and provide their contact information.

The form is in an attempt to identify passengers from hot spots across the country so the state can enforce its quarantine advisory.

Visitors traveling by car, bus or train are required to fill the form out online.

Visitors who don’t fill out the form could be fined $2,000 and forced to quarantine.

Since late June, travelers from hot spots have been ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in New York. Hot spots are defined as states with higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate when averaged over the past seven days.

Gov. Cuomo said some travelers from these states are still not self-quarantining, leading to new COVID-19 clusters in his state.

“We can’t be in a situation where we have people coming from other states in the country bringing in the virus again,” Cuomo said.

The governor said enforcement teams at airports will meet arriving flights at the gate to check the forms are completed.

States currently considered hot spots under the order include:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

North Carolina

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

New York's travel advisory has been expanded to 22 states.



The states are: AL, AR, AZ, CA, FL, GA, IA, ID, KS, LA, MN, MS, NC, NM, NV, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, WI. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 14, 2020

