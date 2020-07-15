Advertisement

Oak Ridge property taxes to be billed in September due to COVID-19

Property taxes are typically billed in July and due at the end of August, but the timeline has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge city officials announced residents will receive their property taxes in September this year and will have until Oct. 31 to pay them.

Property taxes are typically billed in July and due at the end of August, but the timeline has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Utilities Business Office transitioning to a new billing software.

If taxes are not paid by Oct. 31, interest will begin to accrue on the account, according to officials.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AR-15 rifle stolen from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, reward offered for recovery

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The Stag Arms rifle and other equipment totaling $2,000 were reportedly stolen from the deputies vehicle.

News

Knox County hits three red lights in COVID-19 plan as deaths, cases continue to rise

Updated: 11 minutes ago
New data released by the Knox County Health Department shows progress in the reopening plan has hit three red lights and one yellow light.

News

UT students prepare for fall semester with additional safety precautions

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
The University of Tennessee is handing out 100,000 masks to students and employees when they return to campus and takng additional measures to protect students.

News

Knoxville hospitals address capacity and supplies concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to healthcare officials, the number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators frequently fluctuates.

News

Vanderbilt Medical Center seeking 1K volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials said the late-stage study of the experimental vaccine will need 1,000 volunteers ages 18 and older.

Latest News

News

Who is running for Tennessee’s open senate seat?

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tennessee’s United States Senate election is approaching. Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, August 6.

News

Knoxville Girl Scouts to hold drive-thru cookie booth

Updated: 1 hours ago
Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will hold a drive-thru cookie booth in Knoxville on August 1.

News

Hagerty resigns from board over BLM support

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Tennessee Republican running for U.S. Senate has resigned from the board of a brokerage firm after the company expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

News

New York Gov. announces $2,000 fine if Tennessee travelers don’t give contact information

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tennessee is considered a hot spot for COVID-19.

News

TSA finds loaded gun at Tenn. airport checkpoint

Updated: 3 hours ago
Passengers can face civil penalties and criminal charges for bringing firearms to an airport checkpoint.