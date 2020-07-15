Oak Ridge property taxes to be billed in September due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge city officials announced residents will receive their property taxes in September this year and will have until Oct. 31 to pay them.

Property taxes are typically billed in July and due at the end of August, but the timeline has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Utilities Business Office transitioning to a new billing software.

If taxes are not paid by Oct. 31, interest will begin to accrue on the account, according to officials.

