Ole Smoky Distillery announces ready-to-drink canned moonshine cocktails

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ole Smoky Distillery announced Tuesday it is introducing its newest line of products, ready-to-drink cocktails featuring Ole Smoky’s famous moonshine.

According to the distillery, the cocktails will be in four flavors: Apple Pie Ginger, Blackberry Lemonade, Mountain ‘Rita and Mountain Mule and will be sold at all liquor stores across Tennessee along with local marinas and at Ole Smoky’s Nashville Distillery.

The flavors are packaged in 12 oz. cans and sold in packs of four.

“We are thrilled to release these new moonshine canned cocktails in Tennessee. As the #1 moonshine brand in the country, we continue to create high quality, great tasting, craft spirits,” said Robert Hall, CEO, Ole Smoky Distillery. “Our new Ole Smoky Canned Cocktails are made with our authentic Tennessee moonshine, allowing customers to indulge in high quality cocktail experiences while enjoying the convenience of a can.”

The canned cocktails contain 9% of alcohol by volume and were created based on the best-selling Ole Smoky cocktails served at Ole Smoky’s Nashville distillery, 6th & Peabody and in bars and restaurants where Ole Smoky is served.

