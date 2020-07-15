Advertisement

Ole Smoky Distillery announces ready-to-drink canned moonshine cocktails

Ole Smoky Distillery announced Tuesday it is introducing its newest line of products, ready-to-drink cocktails featuring Ole Smoky's famous moonshine.
Ole Smoky Distillery introduces ready-to-drink canned cocktails.
Ole Smoky Distillery introduces ready-to-drink canned cocktails.(Ole Smoky Distillery)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ole Smoky Distillery announced Tuesday it is introducing its newest line of products, ready-to-drink cocktails featuring Ole Smoky’s famous moonshine.

According to the distillery, the cocktails will be in four flavors: Apple Pie Ginger, Blackberry Lemonade, Mountain ‘Rita and Mountain Mule and will be sold at all liquor stores across Tennessee along with local marinas and at Ole Smoky’s Nashville Distillery.

The flavors are packaged in 12 oz. cans and sold in packs of four.

“We are thrilled to release these new moonshine canned cocktails in Tennessee. As the #1 moonshine brand in the country, we continue to create high quality, great tasting, craft spirits,” said Robert Hall, CEO, Ole Smoky Distillery. “Our new Ole Smoky Canned Cocktails are made with our authentic Tennessee moonshine, allowing customers to indulge in high quality cocktail experiences while enjoying the convenience of a can.”

The canned cocktails contain 9% of alcohol by volume and were created based on the best-selling Ole Smoky cocktails served at Ole Smoky’s Nashville distillery, 6th & Peabody and in bars and restaurants where Ole Smoky is served.

For more information visit the Ole Smoky website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hottest temperatures of the season so far expected this week

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures are inching closer to record highs by Wednesday. As the humidity returns late week, so do rain and storm chances.

Breaking News

THP: Pursuit on I-40E turns into officer-involved shooting

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were on scene in Knoxville Tuesday night following an officer-involved shooting.

News

Tennessee mothers connect in a special way inspired by girl’s death

Updated: 57 minutes ago
When a Tennessee mother went to pick up her daughter’s birthday cake, she was surprised to learn a random person already paid for it.

News

What’s getting cheaper, more expensive at the grocery store?

Updated: 1 hours ago
Food prices have spiked during the pandemic as people have tried to remain home amid the pandemic.

News

Johnnie Walker whisky to be sold in paper bottles

Updated: 1 hours ago
Starting in 2021, Johnnie Walker whiskey will be sold in paper-based bottle made from sustainably sourced wood.

Latest News

News

Kentucky US attorney moves to shut down websites scamming people with fake COVID-19 vaccines

Updated: 1 hours ago
The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky filed a lawsuit to shut down a website that was trying to scam people into pre-registering for a non-existent COVID-19 vaccine.

News

Shaq helps after woman’s tire blows out on Florida interstate

Updated: 2 hours ago
Imagine you're driving around in Florida and your tire blows out on I-75, and, next thing you know, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal comes to your rescue.

News

Florida police warn of scam tied to Venmo

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police in Clearwater, Florida are warning of a scam tied to the money transferring app Venmo.

News

Tennessee firefighter honored for saving man, pets from fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Fire Chief Montgomery Jr. recognized Nick Greene for saving a man from a burning building, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Tennessee woman sues town, officer for fatal shooting of husband

Updated: 2 hours ago
The widow of a Collierville Tenn. man who was shot and killed by police outside his home last summer has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Town of Collierville and one of its police officers, CBS affiliate WMC reported.