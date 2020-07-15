Putnam Co. deputy arrested on DUI charges

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A Putnam County deputy was arrested on DUI charges, according to Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said deputy Chad Martin crashed his personal vehicle on East Tenth Street and Fisk Road in Cookeville.

He was arrested by the Cookeville Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence. His bond was set at $2,000. Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said Martin is no longer with the sheriff’s office.

WTVF reported that Martin had been a deputy with PCSO since 2014.

