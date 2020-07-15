Advertisement

Putnam Co. deputy arrested on DUI charges

A Putnam County deputy was arrested on DUI charges.
Chad Martin
Chad Martin(WTVF/PCSO)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A Putnam County deputy was arrested on DUI charges, according to Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said deputy Chad Martin crashed his personal vehicle on East Tenth Street and Fisk Road in Cookeville.

He was arrested by the Cookeville Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence. His bond was set at $2,000. Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said Martin is no longer with the sheriff’s office.

WTVF reported that Martin had been a deputy with PCSO since 2014.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot days continue, humidity and rain chances increasing

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We're well into the 90s the next several days, but your lawn and flowers may have better luck with rain this weekend

News

Kroger to require all customers to wear masks

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Kroger grocery stores announced they will require all customers to wear masks inside stores starting July 22.

News

Nashville man accused of trying to rape motel employee

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Nashville police arrested a man accused of trying to rape a housekeeper at an area motel.

News

Knox County Schools unveil plan to return to school

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Knox County Schools has released its plan to return to school for the 2020-2021 school year.

Latest News

News

Anderson Co. Schools says ‘COVID-19 waiver’ circulating on social media is fake

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Anderson County Schools is clarifying its reopening plans after an old waiver is cirrculating around on social media.

News

Two at McMinnville healthcare facility die after testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two patients at a McMinnville healthcare facility have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

News

Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs releases statement on KCS reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a statement Wednesday on the decision of Knox Co. Schools reopening.

Breaking News

TBI identifies passenger hospitalized after officer-involved shooting on I-40

Updated: 1 hours ago
Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were on scene in Knoxville Tuesday night following an officer-involved shooting.

News

Alcoa City Schools staggering student re-entry for two weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
Alcoa City Schools announced its re-entry plan amid the pandemic, part of which includes staggering student re-entry for the first two weeks of school.

News

Roane County Health Department announces faster COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Roane County Health Department announced Wednesday it will have faster COVID-19 testing results.