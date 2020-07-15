Advertisement

Roane County Health Department announces faster COVID-19 testing

The Roane County Health Department announced Wednesday it will have faster COVID-19 testing results.
Nurse holds COVID-19 test tube.
Nurse holds COVID-19 test tube.(AP Images)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Roane County Health Department announced Wednesday it will have faster COVID-19 testing results.

According to the health department, beginning later this week the new test given should have a faster turnaround time of 24 to 48 hours.

As of Wednesday July 15, Roane Co. has 94 total cases of COVID-19 and 0 deaths.

The health department says they see another spike in positive cases and an impact of the Fourth of July weekend is beginning to reflect in the data.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two at McMinnville healthcare facility die after testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
Two patients at a McMinnville healthcare facility have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

News

Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs releases statement on KCS reopening

Updated: moments ago
Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a statement Wednesday on the decision of Knox Co. Schools reopening.

Breaking News

TBI identifies passenger hospitalized after officer-involved shooting on I-40

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were on scene in Knoxville Tuesday night following an officer-involved shooting.

News

Knox County Schools unveil plan to return to school

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Knox County Schools has released its plan to return to school for the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Alcoa City Schools staggering student re-entry for two weeks

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Alcoa City Schools announced its re-entry plan amid the pandemic, part of which includes staggering student re-entry for the first two weeks of school.

Latest News

News

Knox County Schools release virtual learning handbooks

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Knox County Schools released virtual learning handbooks for students learning from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Three indicted in 2017 killing of mother, son in Nashville

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Three people have been indicted on murder and robbery charges in the shooting deaths of a mother and son in a 2017 Nashville murder, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Tennessee woman arrested after restaurant shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
A woman was accused in as shooting that occurred at a restaurant in Cordova and sent a man to the hospital.

News

Blount County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 69k, more than 39k recoveries in Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.