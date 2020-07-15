Roane County Health Department announces faster COVID-19 testing

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Roane County Health Department announced Wednesday it will have faster COVID-19 testing results.

According to the health department, beginning later this week the new test given should have a faster turnaround time of 24 to 48 hours.

As of Wednesday July 15, Roane Co. has 94 total cases of COVID-19 and 0 deaths.

The health department says they see another spike in positive cases and an impact of the Fourth of July weekend is beginning to reflect in the data.

