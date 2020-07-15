School board members clash over Knox County reopening plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some school board members clashed Wednesday night during a meeting before a presentation of Knox County Schools’ reopening plan.

KCS reveals fall plan LIVE: The Knox County School Board unveils the reopening plan for fall 2020 Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Board chair, 5th District representative, Susan Horn opened the meeting by addressing the board and the crowd Wednesday night and said that the board was not voting on the schools’ reopening plan, which delays the start of school until August 17 and institutes models depending on the pandemic.

At least one board member, Jennifer Owen, 2nd District representative, expressed concern about the issue, saying she believed that the issue had not been transparent and that there was a lack of a push to include the public.

Owen also questioned why the reopening plan wasn’t on the agenda earlier and why it was only a presentation from Superintendent Bob Thomas.

KCS School Board will not be voting on the reopening plan tonight. Superintendent Bob Thomas is going to present the plan only. Some board members say that takes away transparency @wvlt — Robert Grant (@RobertGrantWVLT) July 15, 2020

Superintendent Thomas said that there were focus groups which even he was not allowed to be a part of. He added that some focus groups he hosted were not open to the public to some topics which were of a sensitive nature.

Board motions to move onto presentation. Superintendent Bob Thomas now laying out the plan. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/CIRh8jvfs7 — Robert Grant (@RobertGrantWVLT) July 15, 2020

Other board members argued that their meetings were open and available to the public, with one mentioning that they were all streamed.

Board member Terry Hill, 6th District representative, spoke up and said she believed the confusion on Owen’s part was due to the fluidity of the reopening plan and its ability to be changed and discussed.

Board members weren’t the only ones to speak up, several people spoke during public forum, asking for schools to either wait or to implement more rules.

Current mask plan reads “All staff and students will be required to wear an appropriate mask while on campus when physical distancing isn’t possible or there is a medical condition preventing it.” @wvlt — Robert Grant (@RobertGrantWVLT) July 15, 2020

A man, who identified himself as Dr. Deaver Shattuck, spoke up and asked that masks be required at all times, not just at times when socially distancing isn’t possible. He said the disease is “very, very serious” and said that the mask rules are not stringent enough.

Board Member Mike MacMillan supported the plan, calling it “outstanding,” but did agree with Shattuck, saying mask polices absolutely had to be enforced.

School board member Mike McMillan says if we do this, we need to do more with masks. But this is an “outstanding” plan. @wvlt — Robert Grant (@RobertGrantWVLT) July 15, 2020

After public forum, Owen spoke again, saying that the decisions should be “our decision. We should be working together ... this plan should be on me too, not just one individual.”

School Board member Jennifer Owen says these decisions should be, “our decision. We should be working together...this plan should be on me too, not just one individual. That is just not right.” @wvlt — Robert Grant (@RobertGrantWVLT) July 15, 2020

Kristi Kristy, 9th District representative, pointed out that, while she did not have a problem with voting on the plan, she was concerned that it would limit their ability to make changes without having to have another meeting.

“If we vote on this plan...what happens if we need to change something. Does it need to come back to the board? I think that would make things very difficult.” -Board Member Kristi Kristy @wvlt — Robert Grant (@RobertGrantWVLT) July 15, 2020

Thomas acknowledged that while being in charge of the plan without addition from the board was a “lonely feeling,” he was good either way, with or without voting. He did ask that, if the board did vote, it be easily changed without future meetings.

Superintendent Thomas says, “Don’t ask me to make the decision for you. I made the decision on the plan” in response to Kristy’s question of whether he wants the board to vote on the plan. @wvlt — Robert Grant (@RobertGrantWVLT) July 15, 2020

After hours of debate, Owen restated her motion to adopt the plan with flexibility to make daily changes as necessary with major changes to be addressed in a board meeting with up to 72 hours notice. It passed.

Jennifer Owen now restating her motion to adopt the opening plan with flexibility for the superintendent to make daily changes as necessary. Changes determined to be major in nature will be addressed in a board meeting with up to 72 hours notice. @wvlt — Robert Grant (@RobertGrantWVLT) July 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.