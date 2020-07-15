Shaq helps after woman’s tire blows out on Florida interstate

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) - Imagine you’re driving around in Florida and your tire blows out on I-75, and, next thing you know, basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal comes to your rescue.

That happened to one woman Monday.

Officers with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said O’Neal saw the tire blow and stopped to check on the driver and waited with her until deputies arrived. WTSP reported that the deputies’ cruiser recorded the encounter.

On the video you can hear the deputy thank O’Neal for stopping and hear the woman confirm she’s alright. O’Neal fist-bumped the deputies before going on his way.

The sheriff’s office posted the video on Facebook, saying, “Hey Basketball Cop Foundation you’re not the only one that knows Shaq.”

