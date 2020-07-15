THP: Pursuit on I-40E turned into officer-involved shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department confirmed a shooting occurred Tuesday evening on I-40 East at James White Parkway that resulted in eastbound lanes closing.

According to dispatch, officers responded to a call around 7:25 p.m. on I-40E of a possible shooting.

Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to WVLT that a pursuit on the interstate turned into an officer-involved shooting.

Traffic has been diverted to I-275 North.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-40 East between I-275 and James White Parkway will be closed indefinitely. Traffic is being diverted to I-275 North. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes. — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 15, 2020

I-40 East is closed in downtown Knoxville (MM 388) due to a crash and police activity in the area. Traffic diverted to I-275 North. pic.twitter.com/7j4W0ReBjv — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) July 14, 2020

KPD, Knoxville Fire and Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the incident.

Tennessee Highway Patrol has turned over the investigation to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

