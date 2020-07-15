Advertisement

THP: Pursuit on I-40E turned into officer-involved shooting

The Knoxville Police Department confirmed a shooting occurred Tuesday evening on I-40 East at James White Parkway that resulted in eastbound lanes to be closed indefinitely.
Shooting on I-40E at James White Parkway causes roadways to shut down.
Shooting on I-40E at James White Parkway causes roadways to shut down.(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department confirmed a shooting occurred Tuesday evening on I-40 East at James White Parkway that resulted in eastbound lanes closing.

According to dispatch, officers responded to a call around 7:25 p.m. on I-40E of a possible shooting.

Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to WVLT that a pursuit on the interstate turned into an officer-involved shooting.

Traffic has been diverted to I-275 North.

KPD, Knoxville Fire and Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the incident.

Tennessee Highway Patrol has turned over the investigation to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

