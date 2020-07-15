Sugarbakers Supplies owner Larry Clark has passed away

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Larry Clark, the owner of Sugarbakers Supplies, passed away suddenly on Monday.

Larry was affectionately known as the “Sugarbaker man” or the “cake guy” and was loved by many.

He served Knoxville for 31 years and supported many charitable organizations.

Family and friends will be received at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway in Knoxville on Wednesday, July 15th from 5pm-8pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for Knox Seniors and the Senior Companion program.

