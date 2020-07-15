Tennessee firefighter honored for saving man, pets from fire

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Fire Chief Montgomery Jr. recognized Nick Greene for saving a man from a burning building, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Greene saved Jason Saunders’ life when he pulled him form a burning home on Central Avenue on May 29. Three pets were also saved from the home.

Greene was presented with the Mayor’s Certificate of Recognition on July 13.

The certificate says:

“I, Joe Pitts, Mayor of the City of Clarksville, do hereby recognize Firefighter Nick Greene for his instantaneous and decisive actions taken on May 29, 2020, putting the safety of others above his own and performing under life-threatening conditions to successfully rescue and save the life of Jason Saunders and his pets that were trapped at 613 Central Avenue.”

