Tennessee woman arrested after restaurant shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - A woman was accused in a shooting that occurred at a Cordova restaurant that sent a man to the hospital.

Memphis police said the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at around 5:20 p.m. at On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina. Police responded to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police arrested Jessica Adams in connection to the shooting. Memphis CBS affiliate WREG reported that restaurant managers said Adams was an employee at the restaurant and was in a fight with another employee.

Investigators said Adams called her boyfriend, the alleged shooter, to the restaurant. Police did not name him in their statement.

On the Border released a statement to WREG saying, “Our utmost priority is providing the safest dining environment possible for our guests and team members. We are grateful that no guests were harmed yesterday and are hopeful that our team member recovers quickly. We are cooperating fully with the Memphis Police Department as they investigate this incident. Because this is an open investigation, we are not able to answer any questions at this time.”

WREG reported that Adams was arrested and charged with facilitation of a felony - to wit: aggravated assault.

Jessica Adams had been arrested and charged with facilitation of a felony- to wit: aggravated assault.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.