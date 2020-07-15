Advertisement

Three indicted in 2017 killing of mother, son in Nashville

Three people have been indicted on murder and robbery charges in the shooting deaths of a mother and son in a 2017 Nashville murder, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Three people have been indicted on murder and robbery charges in the shooting deaths of a mother and son in a 2017 Nashville murder, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Nashville Metro police say 23-year-old Kendre Shields, 22-year-old Albert Mustapha and 25-year-old Chasitie Smith have been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery in the killings of 37-year-old Isha Musa and 20-year-old Osmani Munongerwa.

Smith remains at large and detectives are working to locate her.

Investigators say Musa and Munongerwa were killed on July 23, 2017 inside their apartment at the Park at Hillside complex on Hillside Avenue. According to police, family members went to check on Musa that Sunday afternoon and found her dead in the lower level of the apartment. Munongerwa was found dead upstairs.

Shields has been in jail since 2018 awaiting trial on several charges, including first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery for the shooting death of 30-year-old Omar Dante Lindsey at Southwood Park Apartments on Glastonbury Road.

Police say Mustapha is currently jailed in Rutherford County in connection to a separate murder case.

Anyone with information should call Metro police at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

