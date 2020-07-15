TSA finds loaded gun at Tenn. airport checkpoint

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Transportation Security Administration reported a loaded gun was found at a checkpoint in the Memphis International Airport on Tuesday.

According to TSA officials, a fully loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag, WMC reported.

Officials said the passenger was escorted out of the area by airport police.

TSA officials said passengers should check their bags for any dangerous weapons or any other prohibited items before heading to the airport.

“While firearms may be transported in checked baggage (provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded), they are prohibited in carry-on bags,” TSA said in a release.

Passengers can face civil penalties and criminal charges for bringing firearms to an airport checkpoint.

