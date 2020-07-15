Two at McMinnville healthcare facility die after testing positive for COVID-19

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two patients at a McMinnville healthcare facility have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Manchester Times reported that a total of 38 employees and residents at National Healthcare Corporation in McMinnville tested positive for the virus. Of those, 2 residents have died.

The first deaths came after a facility-wide testing following an employee testing positive for the virus.

The newspapers says the number of cases at the facility account for a large percentage of the Warren County’s case count.

Of the 38 positive cases in the McMinnville facility, 22 are patients. Prior to the two patients who died, the number was 24. A total of 14 employees have tested positive and three more are awaiting test results.

Signs saying “Thank you for your prayers” surround the McMinnville facility, The Manchester Times reports.

