TWRA officers rescue ducklings from storm drain

TWRA took to Twitter to show the mallard ducklings being rescued from a storm drain.
Officer Justin Pinkston and Sergeant David Carpenter rescued several mallard ducklings from a storm drain in Kingsport. /(TWRA)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency helped rescue a family of ducks in Kingsport on Tuesday.

In a post on Twitter, TWRA showed the mallard ducklings being rescued from a storm drain.

TWRA officer Justin Pinkston and Sergeant David Carpenter climbed into the storm drain and lifted the ducklings out before returning them to their mother.

