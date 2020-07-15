TWRA officers rescue ducklings from storm drain
TWRA took to Twitter to show the mallard ducklings being rescued from a storm drain.
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency helped rescue a family of ducks in Kingsport on Tuesday.
In a post on Twitter, TWRA showed the mallard ducklings being rescued from a storm drain.
TWRA officer Justin Pinkston and Sergeant David Carpenter climbed into the storm drain and lifted the ducklings out before returning them to their mother.
