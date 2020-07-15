Advertisement

UT students prepare for fall semester with additional safety precautions

The University of Tennessee is handing out 100,000 masks to students and employees when they return to campus and takng additional measures to protect students.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Tennessee is handing out 100,000 masks to students and employees when they return to campus and taking additional measures to protect students.

UT students Chanler Burgess and Daniel Callicoat say they’re expecting lots of changes

“Well they have made the allotted time to be able to go from classes they’ve extended that by like 15 minutes or something so that people can stay far enough apart from each other and we’re doing the right thing,” said Burgess.

Their courses have already changed, many now online.

“It’s like up to the professor right now with what they wanna do online or in-person. I have my classes and four of them are going to be online at a certain time and then my lab day will be in class. And I would assume that we have to wear masks,” said Burgess.

“Yeah, that’s how mine is too. I have a couple of classes that I signed up for that have online professors out the summer and I just saw that the other day so I’m kind a like half-and-half online and in person,” said Callicoat.

The idea, limit the amount of people students come in contact with. UT is requiring students to wear masks indoors, on busses and outside if they can’t social distance.

“I don’t know how they’re going to do the student union and stuff and the cafeteria for lunch. I don’t know how they’re gonna be able to do that,” said Burgess

In places where social distancing is hard, like the dining hall or the student union, the school says they’re working on creating barriers and limiting seating.

“If these first responders and dentists have to wear them every day so we just have to follow the rules and hopefully, it’ll get better,” said Burgess.

Both students say it might look a little different, but they want to make sure their fellow Vols stay safe.

