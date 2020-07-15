Vanderbilt Medical Center seeking 1K volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced it will begin accepting volunteers for a COVID-19 vaccine trial in late July, WTVF reported.

Officials said the late-stage study of the experimental vaccine will need 1,000 volunteers ages 18 and older.

During the trial, volunteers will receive two shots of either the vaccine or an inactive placebo and will be followed for two years.

Researchers will use the data to find out how effective the vaccine is at protecting individuals against COVID-19. They will also study how long the protection lasts.

The vaccine that will be used in the trial is being developed by Moderna Inc. in collaboration with the Vaccine Research Center of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institutes of Health.

