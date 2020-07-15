Advertisement

Wallet Wednesday: 8 great ways to enjoy the outdoors in East Tennessee

Many East Tennesseans have had to cancel summer vacations but that doesn't mean they can't still some of the great spots East Tennessee has to offer.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many East Tennesseans have had to cancel summer vacations but that doesn’t mean they can’t still some of the great spots East Tennessee has to offer.

1. Get on the water. Water can be found in every direction in East Tennessee. Meads Quarry is just one place where people can rent kayaks and paddleboards. It’s $14 an hour.

2. East Tennessee has more than 90 miles of mountain biking trails mostly in Knoxville.

3. If individuals want a more leisurely ride, they can rent bikes at River Sports. Knoxville has more than 85 miles of greenways.

4. House Mountain is the highest peak in Knox County and it’s dog friendly. The hike will take a few hours.

5. Head out to Kodak for some bird watching at Seven Islands State Birding Park. It’s along the French Broad River for beautiful views.

6. Norris Lake is loaded with marinas. Grab the family and rent a boat. Rentals start at 100 dollars, many require reservations in advance

7. Tennessee has more than 500 waterfalls. The highest is fall creek falls in Bledsoe County. It plunges 256 feet.

8. Go caving. Tennessee has more than 10,000 caves. Some of the biggest are in East Tennessee. Check out the Lost Sea in Sweetwater and the Tuckleechee Caverns closer to Townsend.

