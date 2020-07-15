Who is running for Tennessee’s open senate seat?
Tennessee’s United States Senate election is approaching. Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, August 6.
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Early voting is set for July 17 - August 1.
Click on the names of the candidates below to learn more about them before casting a ballot in 2020.
Republicans
Democrats
Independents
Click here to find out if you are registered to vote.
