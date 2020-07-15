Who is running for Tennessee’s open senate seat?

Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s United States Senate election is approaching. Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, August 6.

Early voting is set for July 17 - August 1.

Click on the names of the candidates below to learn more about them before casting a ballot in 2020.

Republicans

Clifford Adkins

Natisha Brooks

Byron Bush

Roy Dale Cope

Terry Dicus

Tom Emerson, Jr.

George S. Flinn, Jr

Bill Hagerty

Jon Henry

Kent A. Morrell

Glen L. Neal Jr.

John E. Osborne

Aaron L. Pettigrew

David Schuster

Manny Sethi

Democrats

Marquita Bradshaw

Gary G Davis

Robin Kimbrough

James Mackler

Mark Pickrell

Independents

Yomi “Fapas” Faparusi Sr.

Jeffrey Alan Grunau

Ronnie Henley

G. Dean Hill

Steven J. Hooper

Aaron James

Elizabeth McLeod

Kacey Morgan

Eric William Stansberry

Click here to find out if you are registered to vote.

