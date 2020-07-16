12-year-old girl raises money for Nashville pregnancy center

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) -A 12-year-old girl from Tennessee has been using her skills to help others during the pandemic.

Alexis Proctor attended Christian Community School’s Colt’s Camp this summer and thought of a way to use social media and her phone in a way most of her peers haven’t yet.

“I knew there was something I could do, just something little I could do to help somebody,” said Alexis.

She began asking her classmates and her community to donate gift cards to the Open Door Pregnancy Center in Springfield.

“All the money we get, we’re gonna buy one big gift card and give it to the donation center so they can buy the baby supplies they need,” said Alexis.

Baby supplies are in short supply during the pandemic.

Alexis has raised $500 in gift cards so far.

“It’s crazy how much we can put together,” said Alexis. “I’m in shock really, of how much we actually got from it.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.