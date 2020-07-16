14-year-old injured after being ejected from vehicle in I-24 crash
Eastbound lanes were closed for most of the morning but have since reopened.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Metro Nashville police said a 14-year-old was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24.
Police responded to the crash around 4:30 a.m. Thursday near Old Hickory Boulevard. According, to police, a car, SUV and tractor-trailer were involved in the crash.
The 14-year-old was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with “potentially life-threatening injuries,” according to reports.
