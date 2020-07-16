Advertisement

6-year-old praised on social media for saving little sister from dog attack

Bridger Walker, a 6-year-old boy from Wyoming, is being praised on social media for rescuing his sister from a dog attack.
6-year-old boy on social media for saving little sister from dog attack.
6-year-old boy on social media for saving little sister from dog attack.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -Bridger Walker, a 6-year-old boy from Wyoming, is being praised on social media for rescuing his sister from a dog attack.

On July 9, Bridger jumped into action when a 1-year-old German Sheperd mix charged towards his 4-year-old sister, a statement from the family obtained by CNN states. While shielding his sister, he was brutally attacked by the dog.

“Tragically instead of running off, the dog leaped and latched onto Bridger’s cheek,” the statement read.

According to his family, Bridger underwent a two-hour surgery that required more than 90 stitches. When his father asked him why he jumped in between his sister and the dog, Bridger said in a statement, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

The young boy’s aunt started an Instagram page and shared that Bridger is an Avengers fan, and it caught Anne Hathaway’s attention.

“I’m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one,” Hathaway wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Bridger and his sister. “I can only hope I’m half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger. Wishing you an easeful recovery and many cool looking rocks. Hey @markruffalo, do you need a teammate??”

The family also says Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Hugh Jackman, Zachary Levi, the Russo brothers and Robbie Amell are among those who have reached out to them.

“May we follow Bridger’s example, approach the world as a child and bring greater peace to our own homes, communities, states and countries,” the family concluded in a statement.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kroger to require all customers to wear masks

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Kroger grocery stores announced they will require all customers to wear masks inside stores starting July 22.

News

Decision on bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest to happen in 2021

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The final decision on whether to remove the bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader from the Tennessee Capitol won’t come this year.

News

Louisiana man accused of assaulting officer after refusing to wear a mask at Walmart

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Authorities have arrested a man who they say hit a police officer with his vehicle after refusing to wear a mask at Walmart.

News

School board members clash over Knox County reopening plan

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Some school board members clashed Wednesday night during a meeting before a presentation of Knox County Schools' reopening plan.

Latest News

News

Colorado man survives bear attack in his kitchen

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Colorado man is recovering from cuts to his face and back after an encounter with a bear got into the kitchen of his house.

News

Kentucky jail buys ultraviolet light machine to help fight COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Kentucky jail has been taking safety precautions during the pandemic and bought an ultraviolet light machine to help fight COVID-19, CBS affiliate WYMT reported.

News

Las Vegas: Man arrested for stunt in which homeless man killed himself

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Keonte Dwayne Jones was booked Tuesday on a felony count of willful disregard of a person’s safety.

News

Alcoa City Schools custodians to clean more this school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Schools are petri dishes for germs and custodians are preparing to keep kids safe from viruses and bacteria from spreading.

News

Tennessee interstate exit named after Billy Graham

Updated: 2 hours ago
An interstate exit in Johnson City has been named after famed evangelist Billy Graham.

News

Shopper pulls gun on man over mask dispute at Florida Walmart, deputies say

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they identified a man accused of pulling a gun on another shopper at a Florida Walmart Saturday afternoon.