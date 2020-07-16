Advertisement

Alaskan dies due to paralytic shellfish poisoning

Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning can be caused by eating shellfish with high levels of the toxin found on beaches.
Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning can be caused by eating shellfish with high levels of the toxin found on beaches.(KALB)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services has announced a recent death in the state was caused by paralytic shellfish toxin exposure.

Paralytic shellfish poisoning can be fatal and is caused by recreationally gathered shellfish that have been contaminated with high levels of algal toxins. Cooking or freezing shellfish does not destroy the toxins in the shellfish, DHSS said.

The poisoning death happened after a person in Dutch Harbor consumed blue mussels and snails on the Fourth of July. Even though the fish were cooked, the person suffered poisoning symptoms including tingling, numbness and vomiting.

DHSS said the person was flown to an Anchorage hospital after being transferred to a local clinic but died in Anchorage. Two other people also consumed limited amounts of the shellfish but did not suffer from poisoning.

This is the fifth fatality in the state due to PSP and the first one in Alaska since 2010. DHSS said there have been more than 100 reported cases of shellfish in the state since 1993.

Communities along beaches like Craig, Chignik Lagoon, Hydaburg, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Kasaan, Juneau, Metlakatla and Unalaska have seen high levels of the toxin in butter clams and blue mussels.

DHSS warns that there are “no beaches that are certified or designated as ‘safe’ beaches for shellfish harvesting in Alaska.”

Recreationally harvested shellfish can be contaminated with the toxin, but commercially harvested shellfish are tested regularly to monitor for the toxin and are safe to consume, DHSS said.

There is no antitoxin for shellfish poisoning and people who develop symptoms of PSP should seek medical attention, DHSS advises.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kroger to require all customers to wear masks

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Kroger grocery stores announced they will require all customers to wear masks inside stores starting July 22.

News

Decision on bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest to happen in 2021

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The final decision on whether to remove the bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader from the Tennessee Capitol won’t come this year.

News

6-year-old praised on social media for saving little sister from dog attack

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Bridger Walker, a 6-year-old boy from Wyoming, is being praised on social media for rescuing his sister from a dog attack.

News

Louisiana man accused of assaulting officer after refusing to wear a mask at Walmart

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Authorities have arrested a man who they say hit a police officer with his vehicle after refusing to wear a mask at Walmart.

News

School board members clash over Knox County reopening plan

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Some school board members clashed Wednesday night during a meeting before a presentation of Knox County Schools' reopening plan.

Latest News

News

Colorado man survives bear attack in his kitchen

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Colorado man is recovering from cuts to his face and back after an encounter with a bear got into the kitchen of his house.

News

Kentucky jail buys ultraviolet light machine to help fight COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Kentucky jail has been taking safety precautions during the pandemic and bought an ultraviolet light machine to help fight COVID-19, CBS affiliate WYMT reported.

News

Las Vegas: Man arrested for stunt in which homeless man killed himself

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Keonte Dwayne Jones was booked Tuesday on a felony count of willful disregard of a person’s safety.

News

Alcoa City Schools custodians to clean more this school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Schools are petri dishes for germs and custodians are preparing to keep kids safe from viruses and bacteria from spreading.

News

Tennessee interstate exit named after Billy Graham

Updated: 2 hours ago
An interstate exit in Johnson City has been named after famed evangelist Billy Graham.

News

Shopper pulls gun on man over mask dispute at Florida Walmart, deputies say

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they identified a man accused of pulling a gun on another shopper at a Florida Walmart Saturday afternoon.