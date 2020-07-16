Advertisement

Decision on bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest to happen in 2021

The final decision on whether to remove the bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader from the Tennessee Capitol won’t come this year.
The bust of KKK leader and Confederate army general Nathan Bedford Forrest in the Tennessee State Capitol Building.
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The final decision on whether to remove the bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader from the Tennessee Capitol won’t come this year.

Susan McClamroch of the Tennessee Historical Commission says state law allows the panel to begin considering the removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust as soon as the next regularly scheduled meeting in October, then a final vote can follow as early as February 2021.

The State Capitol Commission recommended last week that busts of David Farragut, a Union military leader, and U.S. Navy Admiral Albert Gleaves be moved from the Capitol to the state museum with Forrest’s bust.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

