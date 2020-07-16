Advertisement

Elliot joins his father as winner of NASCAR All-Star race

NASCAR driver Chase Elliot took home a $1 million dollar prize for being the first to cross the finish line during the All-Star Race at Bristol Wednesday night.
Chase Elliott celebrates after winning a NASCAR All-Star auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - NASCAR driver Chase Elliot took home a $1 million dollar prize for being the first to cross the finish line during the All-Star Race at Bristol Wednesday night.

According to AP, Elliott joined his father, Hall of Famer “Awesome” Bill Elliott, as winner of NASCAR’s annual All-Star race in front of limited spectators at the Tennessee track.

“Tonight felt like an event again and I felt like we’ve been missing that piece for a couple months,” said Elliott, who won races at Charlotte in the Cup Series and Truck Series with no fans. “It felt good to have NASCAR back. NASCAR is about the fans. I felt like the vibe was back.”

