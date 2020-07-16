Advertisement

Families across Ky. reunite in person after nursing homes reopen to visitors

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families all across Kentucky on Wednesday were reunited with their loved ones as in-person visitation began at nursing homes. For Tim Quade, this moment has been five months in the making.

“I was out of the country on vacation and came back and I had to quarantine for two weeks before I could see mom. Midway through the quarantine, the facility went into complete shutdown,” Quade said. “I haven’t had a face to face interaction with a camera or a piece of glass between us until February 27.”

Quade’s mom, Thelma lives at Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. The two, who usually go to lunch multiple times a week and spend Sundays together in the church, were separated for 139 days.

“It’s one thing to look through at a window but to actually be able to hear her voice ... it’s wonderful,” Quade said.

Temperature checks, social distancing, and the time spent apart were hard, but Tim says it’s all worth it.

“It’s worth it to keep her safe,” he said.

