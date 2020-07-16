Advertisement

Feels hotter, storms developing at times

We're now in a heat wave and the increasing humidity makes it feel even hotter. The hot, humid combo also helps to create rain and storms at times.
Isolated Storms Thursday
By Heather Haley
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WHAT TO EXPECT:

This morning is quiet and very warm. There is not much of a breeze to stir the air up. We only fall to a low near 72 degrees in Knoxville.

Thursday is another day in the mid 90s, BUT with higher humidity you have to assume it feels closer to 100 degrees outside. That’s in the shade too, remember the heat index is based only on humidity levels so a sunny day always feels hotter in the sunshine.

We have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day, with isolated rain and storms developing at times. It looks like a few storms developing from the Plateau to Tennessee, Kentucky line and in the Smoky Mountains. This leaves the lower elevations with an isolated shower or storm, 20% coverage of our area.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm, and stuffy again, at 75 degrees. An isolated shower is possible all night.

LOOKING AHEAD:

We’ll top out around 94 degrees yet again, but it will feel like it’s 100 degrees again with high humidity. We’ll see a few more showers and storms develop and move through at times, with a 40% coverage of our area. It will still be a little more isolated in the Valley, as they move west to east.

Scattered rain and storms are developing and moving through at times this weekend as well, especially in the afternoon to evening hours. Highs only budge a little to the low 90s, but continue to feel like it’s near 100.

Rain and storms are a little more isolated to start next week, but we’ll increase the rain chances after Monday and finally start nudging the highs back down.

Thu AM 8-Day Forecast
