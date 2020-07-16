Free walk-up COVID-19 testing available in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Free walk-up COVID-19 testing will be available in Knoxville on Thursday.

The free testing event will be held at Greater Warner Tabernacle Church at 3800 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

An appointment is not needed to be tested and individuals do not have to show COVID-19 symptoms to be tested.

The Knox County Health Department offers COVID-19 testing Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to the health department, individuals being tested should be prepared for long wait times due to the high volume of people wanting to be tested.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.