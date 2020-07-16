Advertisement

Free walk-up COVID-19 testing available in Knoxville

The free walk-up testing event will be held on Thursday.
A woman is tested for COVID-19.
A woman is tested for COVID-19.(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Free walk-up COVID-19 testing will be available in Knoxville on Thursday.

The free testing event will be held at Greater Warner Tabernacle Church at 3800 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

An appointment is not needed to be tested and individuals do not have to show COVID-19 symptoms to be tested.

The Knox County Health Department offers COVID-19 testing Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to the health department, individuals being tested should be prepared for long wait times due to the high volume of people wanting to be tested.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kohl’s will require customers to wear face coverings starting July 20

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The store will have daily cleaning and sanitization measures in place, specifically in high touch areas like railings and doors.

News

Nearly $23 million aimed at 3 rural Tennessee projects

Updated: 1 hour ago
Funding for the projects is part of a $153 million investment by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Community

GSMNP announces 2019 Employee of the Year

Updated: 1 hour ago
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK ANNOUNCES 2019 EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR

Forecast

Feels hotter, storms developing at times

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We're now in a heat wave and the increasing humidity makes it feel even hotter. The hot, humid combo also helps to create rain and storms at times.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot days continue, humidity and rain chances increasing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We're well into the 90s the next several days, but your lawn and flowers may have better luck with rain this weekend

News

School board members clash over Knox County reopening plan

Updated: 8 hours ago
Some school board members clashed Wednesday night during a meeting before a presentation of Knox County Schools' reopening plan.

News

Anderson Co. Schools says ‘COVID-19 waiver’ circulating on social media is fake

Updated: 8 hours ago
Anderson County Schools is clarifying its reopening plans after an old waiver is cirrculating around on social media.

News

Decision on bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest to happen in 2021

Updated: 8 hours ago
The final decision on whether to remove the bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader from the Tennessee Capitol won’t come this year.

News

12-year-old girl raises money for Nashville pregnancy center

Updated: 8 hours ago
A 12-year-old girl from Tennessee has been using her skills to help others during the pandemic.

News

Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old in Laurel County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen.