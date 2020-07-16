Full and twin size beds recalled by Crate and Barrel

(WAFB) - Crate and Barrel recalled beds sold between December of 2018 and January of 2020. Over 2,440 beds are included.

Two foot injuries resulted from headboards attached to the beds separating from the frame. The company reported 9 cases of that specific issue happening in total.

Contact Crate and Barrel for a free replacement by calling 800-451-8217 if your Parke model twin or full size bed has the info below printed on the bed’s headboard.

Description SKU NUMBER PARKE WHITE TWIN BED 206538 PARKE WHITE FULL BED 206648 PARKE NAVY TWIN BED 206732 PARKE NAVY FULL BED 206888 PARKE CHARCOAL TWIN BED 206935 PARKE CHARCOAL FULL BED 206978

