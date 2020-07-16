Advertisement

‘Golden Girls’ house is for sale, but it’s not in Florida

It’s in Southern California
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of the 1980s comedy “The Golden Girls” can pick up a bit of TV history for a cool $3 million.

The model for the house that Blanche, Rose, Sophia and Dorothy shared on the show is for sale. But it’s not in South Florida.

You can find it in Brentwood, California.

Exteriors of the modest mid-century ranch were used in the first season of the TV series that was set in Miami.

But when the show starring Bea Arthur and Betty White became a mega-hit, an exact replica was built on a studio backlot.

The original owner says he got a modest fee from the show’s producers for featuring his home.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

'The Golden Girls' home is for sale for $3

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
The real house that "The Golden Girls" home is modeled on is for sale.

National

Baseless Wayfair child-trafficking theory spreads online

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By AMANDA SEITZ and ALI SWENSON Associated Press
The baseless conspiracy theory took off after an anonymous user posed a bizarre question in an internet chatroom: What if retail giant Wayfair is using pricey storage cabinets to traffic children?

National

CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The federal ban on cruise ships operating in U.S. territory is being extended through September.

News

KPD employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two employees of the Knoxville Police Department tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials with the department.

Latest News

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

National

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Trump administration announced this week an overhaul of the National Environmental Policy Act that would make infrastructure projects such as pipelines move faster.

National

NCAA: Test all athletes for COVID-19 within 72 hours of game

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
The nation's largest governing body for college sports on Thursday released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Tourists facing restrictions amid fears of new virus spikes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

National

Black Lives Matter billboard placed next to Confederate flag

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Black Lives Matter sign now fills a billboard next to a big Confederate flag that greets people coming into a small town outside Raleigh, thrilling some community organizers and angering the property owner.

News

Elliot joins his father as winner of NASCAR All-Star race

Updated: 1 hours ago
NASCAR driver Chase Elliot took home a $1 million dollar prize for being the first to cross the finish line during the All-Star Race at Bristol Wednesday night.