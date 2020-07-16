Advertisement

Grains & Grits Festival returns in fall 2020

The Grains & Grits Festival will return to Townsend for its fifth year in November.
Grains & Grits Festival
Grains & Grits Festival(Fletcher Marketing)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Grains & Grits Festival will return to Townsend for its fifth year in November.

The festival will be held on Nov. 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Grains & Grits festival brings together whiskey connoisseurs and distillers across Tennessee together and gives guests an exclusive sampling experience.

Last year’s festival drew a record-breaking crowd of over 1,000. The 2020 festival will feature the ‘Ring of Fire,' a large fire pit where a whole pig, lamb, chickens, and sausages will be roasted and served.

“The Ring of Fire brings something new and different to this year’s Grains & Grits event,” said Charcutier Michael Sullivan of American Butcher. “It’s a unique way for attendees to be satiated while enjoying their spirit samples, but it’s also a great opportunity for chefs and distilleries to collaborate. We’re also really thrilled to have chefs joining us from not just the local area but from Nashville and Columbia and even cities outside the state like Atlanta.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ticket sales will be limited for the 2020 festival. Tents will be spaced out and masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

“We’re excited to be able to host the much-anticipated 2020 Grains & Grits Festival,” said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell. “The Festival will return with the robust whiskey tastings and culinary offerings that attendees are accustomed to, but we are also dedicated to ensuring everyone’s health and safety during the event and will have proper measures in place.”

Tickets for Grains & Grits are $65 online or $75 the day of the event and include live entertainment, whiskey, and food tastings.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen trailer

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to deputies, the trailer was taken from the 1700 block of Boyds Creek on July 11.

News

14-year-old injured after being ejected from vehicle in I-24 crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
Eastbound lanes were closed for most of the morning but have since reopened.

News

2 new deaths reported in Knox County as active COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Updated: 1 hours ago
The number of active cases increased from 906 on Wednesday to 966 on Thursday.

News

Multiple Kentucky athletes, staff test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
All 108 football players participating in workouts and 58 essential staff members have tested negative.

Latest News

News

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star arrested during Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville

Updated: 3 hours ago
Williams was one of nearly 100 other individuals charged at the demonstration on Tuesday.

News

TVA offers incentives for use of virus-killing technology

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to TVA, the germicidal lights are proven to kill viruses in the air including COVID-19.

News

More than 22K new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

Updated: 3 hours ago
New unemployment claims decreased in Tennessee in early July.

News

Virgin Mary statue found beheaded at church in Chattanooga

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By David Sikes
Officials said Homeland Security was notified about the incident.

News

Free walk-up COVID-19 testing available in Knoxville

Updated: 5 hours ago
The free walk-up testing event will be held on Thursday.

News

Kohl’s will require customers to wear face coverings starting July 20

Updated: 5 hours ago
The store will have daily cleaning and sanitization measures in place, specifically in high touch areas like railings and doors.