Advertisement

GSMNP announces 2019 Employee of the Year

Park Celebrates 2019 Employee of the Year
GSMNP announces Steve Spanyer as 2019 employee of the year
GSMNP announces Steve Spanyer as 2019 employee of the year(Great Smoky National Park)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced Steve Spanyer as the 2019 Employee of the Year.

Superintendent Cassius Cash presented Spanyer with the award at the Twin Creeks Pavilion on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Spanyer was nominated and selected for the award by his peers, “based on his outstanding performance; his innovative improvement to job practices and his mentoring attitude.”

Serving as a Supervisory Park Ranger in the Visitor and Resource Protection Division, Spanyer has led the Cades Cove Rangers through high-profile incidents, including search and rescue operations and criminal investigations. For over a year, he has been filling the position of acting Law Enforcement Specialist.

Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, Spanyer attended Xavier University where he received his B.S. in Natural Sciences in 1988 before joining the Peace Corps.

Spanyer is a Maryville resident, where he lives with his wife Jaquie, a teacher in Maryville City Schools. They have three children: Haven, 25, Jake, 22, and Siena, 19. When Steve isn’t working, he enjoys woodworking, painting, and spending time with his family.

Recognition of the Employee of the Year has been a tradition in the Smokies since 1984.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Need masks? Pellissippi nursing student starts production

Updated: Apr. 6, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT
|
By Abby Kousouris
For the past two weeks, a Pellissippi State nursing student has been juggling school work, taking care of twins, and single-handedly trying to help with the mask shortages across the country.

Community

Churches find new ways to worship during coronavirus concerns

Updated: Mar. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT
|
By Arial Starks
Some churches continue to meet in person, while taking extra cleaning precautions, while others are switching to online services only, temporarily.

Community

Dancing with the Sevier County Stars

Updated: Jan. 20, 2020 at 9:45 AM EST
|
By WVLT Staff
The United Way is bringing its second season of Dancing with the Stars to Sevier County. Six couples will take the stage and strut their stuff in an effort to garner votes from the audience in hopes of taking first place.

Community

Knoxville's Rising Stars Gala

Updated: Jan. 20, 2020 at 9:38 AM EST
|
By WVLT Staff
Knoxville's Rising Stars Gala benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is Saturday, February 8, 2020 at The Press Room. Get your tickets now!

Latest News

Community

New report reflects on overcoming extremism, Charlottesville Unite the Right rally

Updated: Oct. 28, 2019 at 4:20 PM EDT
|
By Alana Austin
A new report released Monday reflects on rising extremism, deadly Charlottesville Unite the Right rally from 2018.

Community

Join WVLT for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Updated: Sep. 23, 2019 at 8:25 AM EDT
|
By WVLT Staff
Join WVLT in supporting the American Cancer Society for the 2019 Making Strides Walk on October 13th.

Community

New breast milk depot opens for donations in Knoxville

Updated: Sep. 23, 2019 at 8:02 AM EDT
|
By Robert Grant
A mother of a newborn gets the choice to breastfeed, but babies in the NICU don't always get that option. A new breast milk depot in Knoxville makes it easier for nursing moms to donate milk for those babies.

Community

Resource Fair for people recovering from addiction

Updated: Sep. 23, 2019 at 8:01 AM EDT
|
By WVLT Staff
Metro Drug Coalition reached out to the community today to provide a way for those on the road to recovery to get in touch with all the resources they may need.

Community

Need a job? KaTom is hiring

Updated: Sep. 23, 2019 at 8:00 AM EDT
Founder of KaTom Patricia Bible says the company is expanding. That means they're hiring.

Community

Runners, walkers raise $200K+ towards ending childhood cancer

Updated: Sep. 23, 2019 at 7:57 AM EDT
|
By WVLT Staff
Nearly 1,000 runners and walkers laced up their sneakers to help end childhood cancer Saturday.