GSMNP announces 2019 Employee of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced Steve Spanyer as the 2019 Employee of the Year.

Superintendent Cassius Cash presented Spanyer with the award at the Twin Creeks Pavilion on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Spanyer was nominated and selected for the award by his peers, “based on his outstanding performance; his innovative improvement to job practices and his mentoring attitude.”

Serving as a Supervisory Park Ranger in the Visitor and Resource Protection Division, Spanyer has led the Cades Cove Rangers through high-profile incidents, including search and rescue operations and criminal investigations. For over a year, he has been filling the position of acting Law Enforcement Specialist.

Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, Spanyer attended Xavier University where he received his B.S. in Natural Sciences in 1988 before joining the Peace Corps.

Spanyer is a Maryville resident, where he lives with his wife Jaquie, a teacher in Maryville City Schools. They have three children: Haven, 25, Jake, 22, and Siena, 19. When Steve isn’t working, he enjoys woodworking, painting, and spending time with his family.

Recognition of the Employee of the Year has been a tradition in the Smokies since 1984.

