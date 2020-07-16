Advertisement

Kentucky jail buys ultraviolet light machine to help fight COVID-19

A Kentucky jail has been taking safety precautions during the pandemic and bought an ultraviolet light machine to help fight COVID-19, CBS affiliate WYMT reported.
Local jail uses UV light machine to kill COVID-19
Local jail uses UV light machine to kill COVID-19(WYMT)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) -A Kentucky jail has been taking safety precautions during the pandemic and bought an ultraviolet light machine to help fight COVID-19, CBS affiliate WYMT reported.

For the last four months keeping the jail clean at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center has been the top priority.

“When this hit, it just upped that level of cleaning so, of course, we had inmates doing hands-on cleaning Lysol, bleach,” said Jail Adminstrator Byron Hansford.

Hansford wanted to know if he could do anything else to protect his inmates from the virus, so he did some research and purchased an ultraviolet light machine.

“After getting here it’s about a $4,000 purchase, but we’ve got a pretty good board, and they’re concerned about the jail, and they approved the purchase,” said Hansford.

The machine is turned on in a jail cell for about 30 minutes while the inmates are out of their cells for recreation. No one can be in the room while the machine is on, as the light is dangerous to a person’s health.

“We set it in a timer it’s 15, 30, 45 minutes. If something happened when you did have to go in there before it kicked off, then once you open that door and you step in, it’s going to kick off with the motion sensor,” said Hansford.

The jail plans for each cell to be disinfected with the machine several times a week, as well as in detox where they receive new inmates.

“It would be used a little more as people go out of there and we’re going to obviously put it in there as often as we can,” said Hansford.

There are three types of UV light UVA, UVB and UVC that has been used to kill viruses for years. The first two are found in the atmosphere. The third is blocked by the ozone layer and is dangerous to a person’s health if directly exposed.

“When you’re in a jail the least amount of germs, I mean you’re in an environment where there’s several people, so the spread of germs is obviously a problem so anytime you can fight those germs and kill them and not get something, you know, circulating in your jail it’s going to help not only us but the county’s hospital bills and all this stuff,” said Hansford.

The jail has not had a case of COVID-19. Hansford told WYMT he does have empty cells to be able to isolate people if someone would test positive.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kroger to require all customers to wear masks

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Kroger grocery stores announced they will require all customers to wear masks inside stores starting July 22.

News

Decision on bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest to happen in 2021

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The final decision on whether to remove the bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader from the Tennessee Capitol won’t come this year.

News

6-year-old praised on social media for saving little sister from dog attack

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Bridger Walker, a 6-year-old boy from Wyoming, is being praised on social media for rescuing his sister from a dog attack.

News

Louisiana man accused of assaulting officer after refusing to wear a mask at Walmart

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Authorities have arrested a man who they say hit a police officer with his vehicle after refusing to wear a mask at Walmart.

News

School board members clash over Knox County reopening plan

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Some school board members clashed Wednesday night during a meeting before a presentation of Knox County Schools' reopening plan.

Latest News

News

Colorado man survives bear attack in his kitchen

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Colorado man is recovering from cuts to his face and back after an encounter with a bear got into the kitchen of his house.

News

Las Vegas: Man arrested for stunt in which homeless man killed himself

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Keonte Dwayne Jones was booked Tuesday on a felony count of willful disregard of a person’s safety.

News

Alcoa City Schools custodians to clean more this school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Schools are petri dishes for germs and custodians are preparing to keep kids safe from viruses and bacteria from spreading.

News

Tennessee interstate exit named after Billy Graham

Updated: 2 hours ago
An interstate exit in Johnson City has been named after famed evangelist Billy Graham.

News

Shopper pulls gun on man over mask dispute at Florida Walmart, deputies say

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they identified a man accused of pulling a gun on another shopper at a Florida Walmart Saturday afternoon.