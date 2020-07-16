Kohl’s will require customers to wear face coverings starting July 20

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kohl’s announced it will require all customers to wear face coverings beginning on Monday, July 20.

The retail store said it considers the health and safety of its customers to be a top priority. The store will implement safety measures to prioritize the health and safety of customers and employees, according to a release.

“Our associates have been, and will continue to be, required to wear masks while working in our stores. We have also been adhering to applicable state and regional guidelines and asking that customers abide by the face-covering guidelines for their local region.”

The store will have daily cleaning and sanitization measures in place, specifically in high touch areas like railings and doors.

Kohl’s will continue to offer its drive-up service, where customers can place orders online and have the order brought out by an associate at the store. The employee will place the order in the backseat or trunk of the customer’s car in an attempt to limit contact.

The store announced it will dedicate one hour, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. every Wednesday for at-risk shoppers.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.