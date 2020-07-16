Advertisement

KPD employees test positive for COVID-19

Two employees of the Knoxville Police Department tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials with the department.
Source: (Knoxville Police Department)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Two employees of the Knoxville Police Department tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials with the department.

“The employees were immediately quarantined upon showing signs of possible exposure, and both remain in isolation,” KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.

KPD says no other employees have tested positive for the virus and the department has taken all precautions and is following guidelines set out by the CDC and Knox County Health Department “to prevent further spread of the virus”.

