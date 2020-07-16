Las Vegas: Man arrested for stunt in which homeless man killed himself

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday said it arrested a 28-year-old man who did a livestream stunt on Facebook in which the man died.

Keonte Dwayne Jones was booked Tuesday on a felony count of willful disregard of a person’s safety.

Police said Larry Coner, 55, a homeless man, approached Jones for a handout on June 20. Police said Jones goaded Coner into performing a backflip for $6, which Jones livestreamed on Facebook.

Coner landed on his neck and lay dying in the 700 block of West Owens Avenue. “As the incident went live on Facebook, Jones continued laughing and recording Coner for almost 10 minutes while telling onlookers not to call medical,” police said in a statement.

An ambulance took Coner to a hospital fir a spinal injury and he died June 30, police said.

A family member of Coner’s brought the incident to the attention of police, who investigated it and made an arrest.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.