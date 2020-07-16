Man in critical condition after stabbing at Knoxville Weigel’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said a man is in critical condition after a stabbing incident on Thursday.

KPD officers responded to a stabbing at the Wiegel’s on 411 E. Summit Hill Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered 32-year-old Clifton Hall was rushed to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in serious condition from a stab wound.

Witnesses told investigators the victim reportedly attempted to start a fight in front of the business where he was stabbed by an unknown man who fled the scene before KPD arrived.

Officials said the victim remains in critical condition.

According to KPD, there are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

