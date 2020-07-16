More than 22K new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee
New unemployment claims decreased in Tennessee in early July.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 22,000 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee for the week ending in July 11, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
New unemployment claims decreased in the state for the first time since June 13.
More than 714,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released the latest unemployment claim data Thursday morning:
Week Ending Date New Claims Filed Continued Claims
10 March 14, 2020 2,702 16.342
11 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098
12 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570
13 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438
14 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910
15 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053
16 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543
17 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571
18 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095
19 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487
20 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,125
21 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260
22 June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234
23 June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593
24 June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596
25 June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224
26 July 4, 2020 25,843 256,645
27 July 11, 2020 22,431 251, 924
New Claims Since March 15: 714,329
