More than 22K new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

New unemployment claims decreased in Tennessee in early July.
(MGN)
(MGN)(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 22,000 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee for the week ending in July 11, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

New unemployment claims decreased in the state for the first time since June 13.

More than 714,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released the latest unemployment claim data Thursday morning:

Week Ending Date New Claims Filed Continued Claims

10 March 14, 2020 2,702 16.342

11 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098

12 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570

13 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438

14 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910

15 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053

16 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543

17 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571

18 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095

19 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487

20 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,125

21 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260

22 June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234

23 June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593

24 June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596

25 June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224

26 July 4, 2020 25,843 256,645

27 July 11, 2020 22,431 251, 924

New Claims Since March 15: 714,329

