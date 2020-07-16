Advertisement

Multiple Kentucky athletes, staff test positive for COVID-19

All 108 football players participating in workouts and 58 essential staff members have tested negative.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) - The University of Kentucky announced multiple student-athletes and staff who were tested for COVID-19 had positive results.

UK athletics officials said 42 player’s from the men’s basketball, volleyball and women’s soccer teams went through an initial screening process. Three players tested positive for past infection through antibody testing.

Officials said an additional 41 student-athletes and 21 staff members participated in proactive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic testing. Three individuals tested positive and are now in quarantine.

All 108 football players participating in workouts and 58 essential staff members have tested negative.

UK did not specify if the positive results were from players or staff, or which team the positive results were involved with.

