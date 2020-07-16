Advertisement

Photographer captures shot of Comet NEOWISE over Knoxville

A Knoxville photographer captured a shot of Comet NEOWISE streaking across the night sky over the city.
Comet Neowise streaking across the night sky over Knoxville / Source: (Devon Fails)
Comet Neowise streaking across the night sky over Knoxville / Source: (Devon Fails)(Devon Fails)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville photographer captured a shot of Comet NEOWISE streaking across the night sky over the city.

“It gave us a show briefly before the clouds covered it up,” said Devon Fails on Instagram. “Definitely go give yourself a chance to catch a glimpse as the comet continues to show itself over the earth for the next week or so.”

Fails said he captured the image on July 12. The comet got its name from NASA’s NEOWISE infrared space telescope that spotted it in March.

Scientists say it will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere until mid-August when it heads back toward the outer solar system.

Check out more photography by Devon Fails here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man in critical condition after stabbing at Knoxville Weigel’s

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to KPD, there are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

News

Treasure hunt: Michigan man buries $1M worth of jewelry

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Man is starting a real-life treasure hunt with $1million worth of gold and jewelry.

News

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen trailer

Updated: 4 hours ago
According to deputies, the trailer was taken from the 1700 block of Boyds Creek on July 11.

News

Grains & Grits Festival returns in fall 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Grains & Grits Festival will return to Townsend for its fifth year in November.

Latest News

News

14-year-old injured after being ejected from vehicle in I-24 crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
Eastbound lanes were closed for most of the morning but have since reopened.

News

2 new deaths reported in Knox County as active COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Updated: 4 hours ago
The number of active cases increased from 906 on Wednesday to 966 on Thursday.

News

Multiple Kentucky athletes, staff test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
All 108 football players participating in workouts and 58 essential staff members have tested negative.

News

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star arrested during Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville

Updated: 6 hours ago
Williams was one of nearly 100 other individuals charged at the demonstration on Tuesday.

News

TVA offers incentives for use of virus-killing technology

Updated: 6 hours ago
According to TVA, the germicidal lights are proven to kill viruses in the air including COVID-19.

News

More than 22K new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

Updated: 6 hours ago
New unemployment claims decreased in Tennessee in early July.