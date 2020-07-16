Photographer captures shot of Comet NEOWISE over Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville photographer captured a shot of Comet NEOWISE streaking across the night sky over the city.

“It gave us a show briefly before the clouds covered it up,” said Devon Fails on Instagram. “Definitely go give yourself a chance to catch a glimpse as the comet continues to show itself over the earth for the next week or so.”

Fails said he captured the image on July 12. The comet got its name from NASA’s NEOWISE infrared space telescope that spotted it in March.

Scientists say it will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere until mid-August when it heads back toward the outer solar system.

