Advertisement

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star arrested during Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville

Williams was one of nearly 100 other individuals charged at the demonstration on Tuesday.
Porsha Williams
Porsha Williams(Source: LMDC)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) - “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams was arrested while protesting in support of Breonna Taylor outside of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home in Louisville.

Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers who served a drug warrant at her apartment in March. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he first shot at the officers, whom he believed were intruders, when the officers shot back, striking and killing Taylor.

Williams was one of nearly 100 other individuals charged at the demonstration on Tuesday, including “Love & Hip Hop” star Yandy Smith and Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills.

LMPD Sergeant Lamont Washington said each person arrested at the protest was charged with intimidating a participant in a legal process, a class D felony, and criminal trespass. Several people also were charged with disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WAVE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TVA offers incentives for use of virus-killing technology

Updated: 25 minutes ago
According to TVA, the germicidal lights are proven to kill viruses in the air including COVID-19.

News

More than 22K new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

Updated: 30 minutes ago
New unemployment claims decreased in Tennessee in early July.

News

Virgin Mary statue found beheaded at church in Chattanooga

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Sikes
Officials said Homeland Security was notified about the incident.

News

Free walk-up COVID-19 testing available in Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
The free walk-up testing event will be held on Thursday.

Latest News

News

Kohl’s will require customers to wear face coverings starting July 20

Updated: 2 hours ago
The store will have daily cleaning and sanitization measures in place, specifically in high touch areas like railings and doors.

News

Nearly $23 million aimed at 3 rural Tennessee projects

Updated: 2 hours ago
Funding for the projects is part of a $153 million investment by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Community

GSMNP announces 2019 Employee of the Year

Updated: 2 hours ago
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK ANNOUNCES 2019 EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR

Forecast

Feels hotter, storms developing at times

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We're now in a heat wave and the increasing humidity makes it feel even hotter. The hot, humid combo also helps to create rain and storms at times.

News

School board members clash over Knox County reopening plan

Updated: 10 hours ago
Some school board members clashed Wednesday night during a meeting before a presentation of Knox County Schools' reopening plan.

News

Anderson Co. Schools says ‘COVID-19 waiver’ circulating on social media is fake

Updated: 10 hours ago
Anderson County Schools is clarifying its reopening plans after an old waiver is cirrculating around on social media.