‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star arrested during Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) - “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams was arrested while protesting in support of Breonna Taylor outside of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home in Louisville.

Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers who served a drug warrant at her apartment in March. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he first shot at the officers, whom he believed were intruders, when the officers shot back, striking and killing Taylor.

Williams was one of nearly 100 other individuals charged at the demonstration on Tuesday, including “Love & Hip Hop” star Yandy Smith and Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills.

LMPD Sergeant Lamont Washington said each person arrested at the protest was charged with intimidating a participant in a legal process, a class D felony, and criminal trespass. Several people also were charged with disorderly conduct.

