Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen trailer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance locating a stolen trailer.

According to deputies, the trailer was taken from the 1700 block of Boyds Creek on July 11.

Officials said they believe the truck involved appears to be a Ford F150 crew cab 4x4. The truck was reportedly occupied with two adult men and one juvenile.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Phipps at 865-774-3935.

