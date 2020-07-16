Advertisement

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen trailer

According to deputies, the trailer was taken from the 1700 block of Boyds Creek on July 11.
Sevier County deputies searching for stolen trailer.
(SCSO)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance locating a stolen trailer.

According to deputies, the trailer was taken from the 1700 block of Boyds Creek on July 11.

Officials said they believe the truck involved appears to be a Ford F150 crew cab 4x4. The truck was reportedly occupied with two adult men and one juvenile.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Phipps at 865-774-3935.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is requesting the publics assistance in locating the trailer pictured. It was taken...

Posted by Sevier County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

