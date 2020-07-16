Shopper pulls gun on man over mask dispute at Florida Walmart, deputies say
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WVLT/WTSP) - The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said they identified a man accused of pulling a gun on another shopper at a Florida Walmart Saturday afternoon.
WTSP reported that the sheriff’s office said video showed the unmasked man pushing a man in a wheelchair through the store. A masked shopper appears to approach them and they exchange words.
The sheriff’s office said video shows the unmasked man make a rude gesture before reaching for his handgun
Deputies say he made a death threat to the other man before leaving the store.
