Staying in the mid 90s, rain returns for just a few

We're now in a heat wave and the increasing humidity makes it feel even hotter. The hot, humid combo also helps to create rain and storms at times.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hot and mostly dry weather continue unabated through Sunday.

The best rain chances are for the end of Sunday, and then again Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

If those don’t pan out, we’re in bigger trouble with near-drought conditions.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Storms were nowhere on the radar, but starting at 2:45, foothill and mountain storms flared up within ten minutes! Those slow-moving storms only occupy our eastern real estate, but they could lead to ponding and traffic slow-downs.

A few showers should form in the last couple hours before dusk from Williamsburg, KY to Crossville, TN.

As for the Valley? There really is not much rain at all for the time being. We’re still in the 80s all the way past 11:00 p.m.

Tonight we’re toasty, only fading to the middle 70s.

The rain window is closing fast on Friday. Yes, we’ll definitely see *some* rain, most of it on the Cumberland Plateau in the middle of the afternoon. There’s a lot of sunshine and some dangerous heat. We’re in the middle 90s.

The air is drier and drier and the widespread rain is holding off – for now.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Temperatures are continuing to bump upwards above earlier forecasts this weekend. We’re hanging onto those middle 90s.

Rain is looking less likely Saturday. Many weather maps we look at behind the scenes are now almost totally dry. The best (but limited) chances of rain are in southeastern Kentucky, northeastern Tennessee, and the mountains. A stray storm comes down into the valley, but they aren’t widespread.

Rain does have a better shot at surviving the heat dome on Sunday afternoon!

Monday is piping hot but mainly dry. The best widespread chance for showers and storms is next Wednesday and Thursday!

BEN CATHEY

WVLT METEOROLOGIST

Join WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Thu AM 8-Day Forecast
Thu AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

Feels hotter, storms developing at times

By Heather Haley
Hot days continue, humidity and rain chances increasing

By Ben Cathey
We're well into the 90s the next several days, but your lawn and flowers may have better luck with rain this weekend

Heat remains as storm chances return

High heat gives way to storm chances late week

Blistering heat through late week

Starting another heat wave

By Heather Haley
Temperatures are inching higher, but we have a brief break from high humidity. The muggy conditions return with increasing rain chances late week.

Hottest stretch of the season expected this week

Near-record heat expected midweek

Seasonable start to a HOT week

By Heather Haley
We have a mild start to the week. It's mostly dry, with sunshine and heat taking over. Increasing humidity will bring back rain chances and uncomfortable days too.

Batches of rain today, near record heat ahead

We have batches of rain and storms moving through at times today. Much of the week ahead is dry, and it's getting hotter!